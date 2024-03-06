Parineeti Chopra Loose-Fitting Shirt Makes Paps Float Pregnancy Rumours

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been in the news for both her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela', and her much-publicised marriage to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, triggered pregnancy rumours with her choice of outfit at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Parineeti was dressed in an oversized white shirt, white shorts and white sneakers, which she paired with a designer bag.