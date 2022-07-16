Papa Mere Papa Song Makes Alka Yagnik Recall Her Close Ties With Her Father

Veteran singer and judge Alka Yagnik gets nostalgic and recalls her bond with her father after looking at 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Sayisha Gupta's rendition of 'Papa Mere Papa' on the 'father special' episode.





Yagnik reminisces about her bond with her father and says, "Looking at Sayisha and her father's bond reminds me of my father today. I miss him so much as I lost him very early. The way Sayisha and her father were having the conversation, I got flashbacks of my childhood masti with my father."



Yagnik, who is known for giving a number of hits such as 'Ghoongat Ki Aad Se' from 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Taal Se Taal' from 'Taal', 'O Re Chhori' from 'Lagaan' and many more, appreciates Sayisha for her singing and gives her best wishes. She also says that Sayisha looks like her dad.



"Sayisha sang this song extremely well, and she looks exactly like her dad and I must say it is her parents' blessing which has brought her here. I am sure she has a very bright future, God bless her," she adds.



Sayisha later expresses her love for her father by gifting him a sash which says, 'Best Papa Ever'.



Moreover, this weekend, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani are also appearing on the singing reality show to promote their film,'Ek Villain Returns' and will join the panel of judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Yagnik.



Both Kapoor and Patani will also shower words of praise on Sayisha's performance.



'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs From IANS]

