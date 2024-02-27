Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas left for the heavenly abode on Monday, February 26 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. He was 72. Soon after his demise, his family released a statement confirming it. Pankaj Udhas' close friend and colleague Anup Jalota revealed that the singer was battling pancreatic cancer. On Monday, Udhas' daughter, Nayaab Udhas, taking to her Instagram handle, shared details of the late singer's last rites.
Her post read: "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."
The news of Pankaj Udhas' death was confirmed by his family on Instagram via a statement which was shared by Nayaab, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness,'' read the statement.
Condolences messages poured in for the late singer on social media. From PM Narendra Modi to other ministers and celebs, everyone mourned the demise of the veteran singer.
Modi shared a few pics with Pankaj Udhas and offered his condolences on his X account. He wrote: “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam, Riteish Deshmukh, Shankar Mahadevan and Manoj Bajpayee among others also condoled the demise of Pankaj Udhas.