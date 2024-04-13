Art & Entertainment

Overdressed! Uorfi Javed Alights From Tempo Wearing Heavy Flowing Oversized Gown

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense, turned heads on Saturday when she wore a heavy gown.

Advertisement

Instagram
Uorfi Javed Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense, turned heads on Saturday when she wore a heavy gown.

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense, turned heads on Saturday when she wore a heavy gown.

The actress was seen getting down from a tempo in Mumbai while wearing a blue-coloured sheer gown.

Uorfi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, said that it took 2-3 months to make the entire outfit, and it was made by 10–11 people. Her team members were seen helping her get down from the tempo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress announced her new title ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ a few weeks ago. The show, which will stream on Prime Video, is based on her life and is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

At the launch event in Mumbai, Uorfi said: "A lot of people were suggesting a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, ‘I should do a reality show on my own life’.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch