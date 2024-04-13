Overdressed! Uorfi Javed Alights From Tempo Wearing Heavy Flowing Oversized Gown

At the launch event in Mumbai, Uorfi said: "A lot of people were suggesting a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, ‘I should do a reality show on my own life’.”