Brooks donned a French manicure which was studded with numerous crystals. However, one statement nail was studded with the number 26. She revealed the symbolism behind the manicure during the red-carpet interview. She got the number 26 studded on her nails because she was the 26th Black woman to be nominated for the Best Supporting Role. Along with her meaningful manicure, she also adorned her hands with chunky platinum and diamond jewelry.