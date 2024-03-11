Danielle Brooks was nominated for the Best Actress In A Supporting Role at the Oscars 2024. The actor was nominated for her performance in ‘The Color Purple.’ She walked the red carpet in a black gown and turned heads. But what became the topic of discussion was her thoughtful manicure. She bedazzled her nails in several crystals and one nail was studded with the number 26.
Brooks donned a French manicure which was studded with numerous crystals. However, one statement nail was studded with the number 26. She revealed the symbolism behind the manicure during the red-carpet interview. She got the number 26 studded on her nails because she was the 26th Black woman to be nominated for the Best Supporting Role. Along with her meaningful manicure, she also adorned her hands with chunky platinum and diamond jewelry.
Talking about her manicure to E!, Brooks said, “I have 26 on my nail because I’m the 26th Black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress. So, I had to at least honour that. Whether I go home with an award or not, I will forever be the 26th Black woman to be nominated for supporting actress.”
She also talked about the most difficult part about filming ‘The Color Purple.’ She said, “The most difficult thing about filming it… I mean it was so much. I think I’m so happy right now that I can’t even think about what’s been difficult because this moment is so major.”
The 25th Black woman to be nominated was Da’Vine Joy Randolph for ‘The Holdovers.’ Randolph won the Oscar for her performance.