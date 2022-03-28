Oscars 2022: Top Five Moments From This Year's Academy Awards

This year's Academy Awards drew some of Hollywood's greatest celebrities for a night of fun and celebration. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This year's award event was a thrill ride for viewers, who witnessed fantastic musical performances, heartfelt speeches, and even physical violence unfold on stage.

From Beyonce's mesmerising musical performance to Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, here are the best moments from this year's Oscars.

Beyoncé Performance

THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER BEYONCÉ. pic.twitter.com/FGUL85IncG — ً (@rumiyoncee) March 28, 2022

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé set the bar extremely high by starting this year's event with 'Be Alive,' the Oscar-nominated song from 'King Richard', in Compton, where the film's protagonists come from. The whole set, as well as the actors, were dressed in optic yellow, which is the colour of tennis balls. Beyoncé's performance was a remarkable and mesmerising experience for her fans and viewers. The singer received her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for 'Be Alive.'

Troy Kotsur wins Oscar

Actor Troy Kotsur Instagram

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur created history by becoming the second deaf person to win the Oscar for best-supporting actor. His achievement comes more than 35 years after his co-star Marlee Matlin won the Oscar for best actress in 'Children of a Lesser God' (1986). Kotsur's victory was dedicated by him to the deaf, disabled, and 'CODA' community. The actor also expressed gratitude for the international success of their film 'CODA.'

Will Smith's Punch

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the #Oscars.



“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”



pic.twitter.com/rS9wZ10d2V — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2022

Will Smith stole the show when he stepped up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face after Rock remarked on Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. The exchange started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award. Before revealing the winner, Rock decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith, saying that she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", to which she was seen rolling her eyes. He then cursed the comedian on live TV, and there was no way of knowing if it was all part of a weird act or a genuine reaction. Later, Smith gave a tearful acceptance speech for the Best Actor award.

Ariana DeBose Wins Her First Oscar

Actress Ariana DeBose Instagram

The 'West Side Story' actress celebrated her first Oscar win by shedding light on what it means to be queer, Afro Latina, and proud. "So to anybody who has ever questioned their identity ever or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us," she said, referencing an iconic Stephen Sondheim lyric from 'West Side Story.' "Thank you to the Academy."

Dune

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune', which was nominated in 10 categories, collected statuettes for Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Editing and Best Sound. The epic movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel won big all throughout the night.