'Organic, Natural': Kanwar Dhillon On His Bonhomie With 'Udne Ki Aasha' Co-Star Neha Harsora

Actor Kanwar Dhillon has opened up on his equation with 'Udne Ki Aasha' co-star Neha Harsora, calling it organic and natural.

'Udne Ki Aasha' depicts the tale of Sachin (Kanwar) and Sailee (Neha) and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Set in a Marathi backdrop, it will depict a wife's roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family's progress.