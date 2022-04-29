Friday, Apr 29, 2022
One Minute Clip From 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Released

One minute clip from the upcoming 'Doctor Strange' sequel has been released.

Benedict Cumberbatch Instagram/ @doctorstrangeofficial

29 Apr 2022 10:56 pm

A one minute clip from the ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ is out and it shows actor Benedict Cumberbatch taking on a giant mysterious Octopus with his magic. The action packed sequences are surely going to be a treat for the Marvel fans. 

The movie meanwhile has already collected Rs 10 crore in the pre sale booking, just in India. The sequel of ‘Doctor Strange’ is all set to hit the cinemas across the country on May 6 in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

Previously, such a huge pre-sale record were created by Marvel ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019, according to Devang Sampat who is the CEO of Cinepolis. Reports based on data from a Brazilian ticketing website, Ingresso suggest that the sequel will have a runtime of approximately 148 minutes which is 2 hours and 28 minutes. 

The film will follow MCU’s Phase 4 after ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, ‘What If…”’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Rumours suggest that the movie can open doors to multiverse, set a base for future projects and change the entire perception of fan’s about MCU. 

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi and will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejofor. 

