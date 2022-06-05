On World Environment Day, Nickelodeon Partners With United Nations; Starts Only One Earth Campaign

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, June 5, Nickelodeon has teamed up with the United Nations in India for the #OnlyOneEarth initiative. This campaign is made to raise awareness about measures to reduce carbon footprints and the importance of environmental protection. The campaign's goal is to raise awareness about the importance of resetting the balance with nature and reducing our carbon footprint through individual acts.

Talking on the same, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18, told Financial Express, "With a strong belief that these dynamic young minds are the true change agents of society, we felt it is crucial for kids to understand the importance of a greener future. With the might of our franchise and Nicktoons, we will bring alive the message of #OnlyOneEarth to as many kids and parents as possible."

Nickelodeon's creative communication will transmit the message of collective climate action with an emphasis on 'Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai' as part of this campaign. Nickelodeon will also use the United Nation's existing school network in India to magnify the 'Act Now' campaign, both online and offline, according to the Financial Express report.

On the same note, Shombi Sharp, the United Nations resident coordinator in India said, “Through this partnership, we hope to give a platform to creative young minds to be the drivers of climate action and tackle the triple planetary crisis. When children lead, families and societies follow, and when India leads the world succeeds."

'Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai' shows children taking action to become climate heroes and bringing about good change by teaching adults crucial climate action lessons