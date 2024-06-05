Art & Entertainment

On World Environment Day, Allu Arjun Urges Fans To Make The Planet A 'Better Place Together'

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, has urged his fans and followers to do their bit for the planet.

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared an image of planet Earth. He wrote on the picture: “Let’s all make our home a better place together.”

Allu Arjuns Instagram Story
Allu Arjun's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Allu Arjun is deeply committed to the cause of environmental conservation. He is known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment. The Telugu superstar is also the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is gearing up for the global release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film is directed by Sukumar, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It will follow the story from where the first part of the franchise ended. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

