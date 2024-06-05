On World Environment Day, Allu Arjun Urges Fans To Make The Planet A 'Better Place Together'

Allu Arjun is deeply committed to the cause of environmental conservation. He is known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment. The Telugu superstar is also the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is gearing up for the global release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film is directed by Sukumar, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It will follow the story from where the first part of the franchise ended. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15, 2024.