Home Art & Entertainment

On Amitabh Bachchan's B'day, Anand Pandit Pledges Meals For 8,000 Children, 800 Hearing Aids

As it is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday today, his friend and producer Anand Pandit "wanted to celebrate this momentous day with a special gesture". He has pledged to distribute 8000 meals in orphanages across Mumbai and Gujarat. He will also be donating 800 hearing aids to senior citizens and kids in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Pandit
Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Pandit Instagram

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 5:21 pm

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 5:21 pm

He said: "At a time when most people would be content to wind down and enjoy the fruits of their labour, Mr Bachchan is at the peak of his powers as an actor and continues to strike awe in the hearts of his millions of fans. Completing eight 'parikramas' around the earth with such joy and magnificence is no small milestone and I wanted to make a special gesture to celebrate this momentous day."

To mark Big B's birthday, Pandit has pledged to distribute and donate to the needy. He explains the motive behind this gesture:

"As a fan, I watched every Bachchan film on the big screen and then had the privilege of working with him in couple of films. What I have learnt from observing him is that human-beings have immense power to not just achieve extraordinary success for themselves but to also inspire others to dream big and achieve unimaginable glory."

"The impact he has had on others through his life and work is immeasurable and I wanted to pay tribute to the man and his legacy by making this gesture."

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Blockbusters Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Anand Pandit Hearing Aid Pledged To Donate Bollywood India
