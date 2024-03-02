Olivia Colman, best known for her performance in ‘The Crown’, has been a sought-after face in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress has been in her game for a long time and has constantly proved her acting prowess. Recently, she got candid in an interview and spoke about getting cosmetic procedures done to her face.
The actor recently appeared in the BBC Radio 2 show. Speaking to host Vernon Kay, Olivia Colman candidly opened up about getting cosmetic producers and anti-aging treatments for her face. She revealed that she has had Botox procedures done to her face. She revealed that she has got plenty of them already.
The conversation started when she was talking about her upcoming film – ‘Wicked Little Letters’ – along with her co-star, Jessie Buckley. Colman remarked that she does not believe that host Vernon Kay and her are the same age and also stated that she looked old enough to play the role of his mother in a movie. She asked Kay if he had any Botox treatments done to look young, and the host denied it. Replying to the host, the actor talked about her cosmetic procedures.
Colman candidly stated, “Oh, I've had loads,” she said of her Botox routine, and when Kay asked her if it hurts, she replied, “Yeah, it's needles in your face.” Her honesty has made fans laud the actor. She has joined a host of celebrities who are slowly opening up about Botox and fillers.
Throughout her career, Colman has received multiple awards. She is the recipient of an Academy Award, three British Academy Television Awards, a British Academy Film Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Emmy Awards among other accolades.