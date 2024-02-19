Nupur Nagpal Insists 'Dillogical' Script Lot More Wholesome Than Other Youth-Based Shows

Talking about the script of the show, Nupur shared: "I have read a lot of youth-based show scripts before, but this one came across as a lot more wholesome when I first read it. That’s because it is not just about friends; the stakes are very high."

"The story is set at the destination wedding of a family friend, where everyone's family members are present, and the incidents that transpire there are very interesting. All the characters are different from each other. They face some or other emotional conflict. But, I think the writers and creators have done a commendable job with the way they all get tied up together at the end," she said.