No Respite From Work For Elnaaz Norouzi This Diwali

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 2:43 pm

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared how she will have a working Diwali this time around and will spend most of the festive season travelling in countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka and Dubai. 

"I will be really busy around Diwali this year with events and shoots. I will be travelling around Asia and will spend the days attending events for Diwali in other countries. I'll probably celebrate it with my friends in Dubai."

"Diwali is surely a time for love and warmth and I use this time to reconnect with friends and plan meetups."

Talking about how she feels about the festival of lights, she said: "Lights, decorations, gatherings, and some amazing foods are the few things that come to my mind when I think of Diwali. I love how everyone comes together to celebrate the festival of lights and the feeling of unity and closeness it adds to the environment."

"For me its the best time of the year to meet all of the friends I never get the time to meet and wear all my favourite sarees and lehengas. I love it!"

On the work front, Elnaaz was last seen on the screen in the Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor-starrer 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. She also has Made In Heaven Season 2 in her kitty.

