Nishant Malkhani On Gruesome Delhi Murder: Blaming It On Gory Dramas And Television Is Not An Excuse

The recent Delhi murder of a man cutting his girlfriend into pieces has created havoc in the country. According to reports, the man was a big fan of web series and crime thrillers and was said to especially love ‘Dexter’. However, Nishant Malkhani says that such shows cannot be blamed for the crime.

“I believe these kinds of dramas have been around forever and it’s just an excuse for the killer to give some kind of justification. I have in fact gone through this entire news piece and I seriously believe that this guy is only creating these stories to look like he is mentally unstable for leniency,” he says.

He adds, “He is a killer and anybody who does such a crime should not be let go easily. What he has done shows that he is a psycho human being, and he should be given the utmost punishment for his crimes. Blaming it on gory dramas and television is not an excuse.”

He adds that no one in their right mind would try to emulate the crimes shown on their shows. “In TV and web series we see all kinds of crimes happening, but it doesn’t mean that we forget that it’s for only entertainment purposes and is fiction. You can’t do it in real life,” he says.