Nikita Rawal: Egg Freezing Gives Best Of Both Worlds- Career And Family

Nikita Rawal, who was seen in 'Black & White' and 'Amma Ki Boli', said that she chose to preserve her healthier eggs for later use so that she can have best of both worlds - pursue her career and then start a family.



The actress said: "In this day and age where career takes priority for all, men and women, it has become quite necessary for a step like this. It gives us an opportunity to have a choice, and have the best of both worlds. It is a great way for women to build their career and then start a family and give 100 per cent to both."



She added that egg freezing is a procedure that is helpful not just for working women to opt for having kids later but also helpful for other health reasons.



"I would love to start a family of my own someday and this is an amazing way to ensure that I do not have to lose out on either of the two. Egg Freezing is very important for me as you can be relaxed about when you want to plan your pregnancy and achieve other life goals in peace without worrying about the future. I would also love other women to gain an insight into the nuances of this procedure and become comfortable in approaching the prospect," she added.