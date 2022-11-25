Nikhil Dwivedi Birthday Special: 5 Times He Has Aced A Role With Ease

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi turned a year older today. He has given quite memorable performances as an actor. Even as a producer he has mostly produced female-centric films like ‘Veere Di Wedding’. He is also in talks to produce 2 films by Anurag Kashyap and then Shraddha Kapoor respectively and we can't help but wait in anticipation.

As he celebrates his birthday let's take a look at some of the memorable roles that he has aced with ease.

‘Scam 1992’

His role in ‘Scam 1992’ as K.S. Tyagi was one of his most talked about and acclaimed roles. The audience was thoroughly impressed by the astute manner in which he played the role. This was definitely among his most memorable roles and he is still appreciated for it.

‘Ankahi Kahaniya’

‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ is an anthology of three short films about unconventional love stories. Nikhil has played the role of Arjun Mathur in a fantastic way. The way he has beautifully conveyed the message that whether married or not, every individual is important and should be respected is definitely commendable.

‘Tamanchey’

‘Tamanchey’ is a memorable movie for us all in regard to Nikhil. Playing the part of Munna, a small-time criminal who falls in love with Babu a gangster’s girlfriend. This movie was definitely a fun one to watch with family and friends, as Nikhil perfectly executes his character within this movie.

‘My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves’

Nikhil Dwivedi plays the lead in the movie ‘My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves’. Being one of his initial day’s movies, it was a fun packed light-hearted movie that can be thoroughly enjoyed by all types of audiences.

‘Shor In The City’

‘Shor In The City’ is an instant clutter-breaker with dark comic treatment. Nikhil plays the role of Ramesh and he came across as one of the most relaxed characters of the lot. He was critically acclaimed for his role as Ramesh. The audiences too were extremely impressed with the portrayal of his roles as Ramesh.

Which among these has been your favourite?

Here's wishing Nikhil Dwivedi a very happy birthday.