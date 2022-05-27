Fans of the American pop-band Jonas Brothers, consisting of three brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, have to wait for new music a bit more it seems. Recently, Nick Jonas revealed that the brothers will release new music soon and even commented on the upcoming song. He said, the song is “favourite stuff we’ve ever done”.

Nick Jonas made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson’s show. According to lehren.com he was asked about the bands upcoming music on which he said, “We’re usually really cryptic about this. I just kind of feel like that’s really stupid. I don’t know why we do that.”

He further added, “We’re working on new music for sure. I can tell you I think it’s my favourite stuff we’ve ever done. It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step.” Jonas Brothers last released album was titled ‘Happiness Begins’ in 2019. Post that they have released several singles including ‘What a Man Gotta Do’, ‘X’ with singer Karol G and ‘Leave Before You Love Me’ with music producer Marshmello.

Nick Jonas who recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra via surrogacy also said that new collaborations are underway. He said “We’re working with some people we’ve always wanted to work with. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.” The band has a upcoming five-date Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting on June 3. Talking about the same Nick Jonas said that the brothers are very excited to see the fans who have stayed with them for so long in their career.

He commented, “We’re in a season of our life and career where we’re really focused on just finding ways to show our incredible fans of now 17, 18 years how much we appreciate their support.” The band had announced the residency in March and Nick Jonas had even tweeted about the same on his account.