Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Television personality Nick Cannon has shared that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth.

Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell Instagram/ @nickcannon

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 5:15 pm

Television personality Nick Cannon has shared that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth.

"Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot, reports pagesix.com.

Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display.

Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants.

The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden (5), and daughter Powerful (1).

While many of Cannon's followers took to the comments to share their "congratulations," others expressed their disbelief at his growing family.

"He dead serious. i cant," one social media user wrote. Another added, "You just not pulling out?"

Bell has yet to share the news on her own Instagram account.

When the pair welcomed their son and daughter in 2017 and 2020, respectively, Cannon was already the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

The "All That" alum went on to welcome twin sons Zion and Zillion, now 1, with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. His and model Alyssa Scott's son Zen arrived that same month but died five months later after battling brain cancer.

In June, Bre Tiesi gave birth to her and Cannon's first baby together, a son named Legendary.

While De La Rosa, 31, is currently pregnant with her third baby, she has yet to confirm the former Nickelodeon star's paternity.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brittany Bell Television Personality Pregnancy Announcement Pregnancy Pictures Art And Entertainment Nickelodeon Nick Cannon Los Angeles
