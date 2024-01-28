Sunday is here and it was an eventful weekend for the B-town. From some of the biggest stars attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, and Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty and others being conferred with Padma Awards, have a look at the top news that grabbed the headlines.
Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs At Ram Mandir Ceremony, Padma Awards 2024, 'Animal' OTT Reactions And More
Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From celebs attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, and 'Fighter' release to netizens reacting to 'Animal' OTT release and Padma Awards 2024, have a look at the top news that grabbed the headlines.
Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony
India witnessed a historic moment on January 22 as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated. The grand ceremony was attended by several celebs, dignitaries and spiritual leaders. Celebs from Bollywood, TV and South industries graced the special occasion. The pics and videos of the celebs went viral all over social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Arun Govil, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Subhash Ghai, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Shetty and Sonu Nigam among others were in attendance.
'Fighter' release
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' released on January 25. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and the critics. It had a great opening and is running successfully in theatres.
'Animal' OTT reactions
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' released on Netflix on January 26, on Republic Day. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be released on OTT with an extended cut. Also, earlier, in an interview, Vanga had promised fans that he would add extra footage to the movie that received an 'A' certificate from the censor board for theatrical release. Fans were eagerly waiting for the kissing scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol that was shot in the climax scene but never made it to the final cut of the film. However, they were disappointed that the kissing footage was not added to the OTT version of the movie.
Padma Awards 2024
On Thursday, on the Republic Day eve, the government of India announced the Padma Awards. It is India’s second-highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna. People in arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs are conferred with the award for their contribution in these respective fields. From the entertainment field, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma are among the 132 recipients of the Padma Awards.
Saif Ali Khan's surgery
Actor Saif Ali Khan grabbed the headlines for his recent surgery. His team issued a statement stating the 'Adipurush' actor underwent triceps surgery. He was discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at home.