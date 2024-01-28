Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs At Ram Mandir Ceremony, Padma Awards 2024, 'Animal' OTT Reactions And More

'Animal' OTT reactions

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' released on Netflix on January 26, on Republic Day. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be released on OTT with an extended cut. Also, earlier, in an interview, Vanga had promised fans that he would add extra footage to the movie that received an 'A' certificate from the censor board for theatrical release. Fans were eagerly waiting for the kissing scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol that was shot in the climax scene but never made it to the final cut of the film. However, they were disappointed that the kissing footage was not added to the OTT version of the movie.