Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Never Played Such A Role Before: Chandan Roy Sanyal On 'Lootere'

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is all set to shine again in Jai Mehta's thriller web series 'Lootere'.

Chandan Roy Sanyal
Chandan Roy Sanyal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 5:06 pm

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has impressed audiences with his unconventional roles multiple times, is all set to shine again in Jai Mehta's thriller web series 'Lootere'.

Helmed by director Jai Mehta, 'Lootere' is a tale of greed, survival, terror, and chaos. Produced by Shaailesh Singh. The series will soon be aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about this project, Chandan said: "It was amazing to work with Hansal sir and Jai for a series that had such a unique plot. I have never played a role like this before. This is something I'm looking forward to and I am sure the audience will also enjoy it as much as I did shooting for it."

Chandan will be seen sharing screen space with Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, and Amruta Khanvilkar in 'Lootere'.

On the work front, Chandan's upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Amazon Prime's Lakhot, Arbaaz Khan's production Patna Shukla, and a few more unannounced projects.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chandan Roy Sanyal Lootere Jai Mehra Lootere Web Series Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal Disney+Hotstar Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls