Popular television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were recently seen on ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ Recently, rumours of the couple expecting their first child surfaced on social media. Reacting to these rumours, Aishwarya Sharma’s publicist broke his silence. He refuted these rumours and gave the fans a clear picture of what had transpired.
In a conversation with Indian Express, Aishwarya Sharma’s publicist Pratik Maheshwari spoke on the rumours of her pregnancy. Speaking for the actor, he said, “The news on Aishwarya’s pregnancy is completely baseless and holds no truth. She was low on BP and fainted on sets while shooting for the Holi event for Colors. She is doing perfectly fine now.”
The reports of Sharma’s pregnancy came to light when it was revealed that she fainted at a Holi event which was organized by Colors TV. On March 16, she fainted at the event during her dance performance. She regained her health quickly and shared a message for her fans on social media. She wrote, “Hi everyone, first of all, thank you for all the support and concern I’ve received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you know that I’m fine. Your support and love keep me going. Hope you’ll like our performance. Don’t miss it.”
Following this incident, news portals reported that the couple was expecting their first child. The couple met while working on ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.’ They fell in love while working together. They tied the knot in November 2021 after dating each other for a while. They made headlines during their stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ where their fights were added to the drama quotient of the reality show.