Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Bigg Boss 17': Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Batt Call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'Unhygienic'

Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 17': Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Batt Call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'Unhygienic'

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', housemates Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt tagged actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain as very "unhygenic" on national television.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain on 'Bigg Boss 17'
Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain on 'Bigg Boss 17' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 11:51 am

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', housemates Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt tagged actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain as very "unhygenic" on national television.

It all happened in the garden area, where Mannara started talking about Munawar Faruqui's soft behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande. She says Munawar notices everything but tries to influence with his gestures. 

She then talks about how he is talking to her differently and how his ego is hurt after being removed from the "Dimaag" house to "Dil" house. 

Mannara then cited an example about how Munawar found the centre table not clean and Ankita gave him an earful saying that this is how we clean and Munawar did not react to that. 

Aishwarya then says: "Mujhe yeh hygienic nahi lagti." 

Neil chimes in saying that he doesn't find her nor Vicky hygienic. Mannara intervenes and says that Vicky likes to stay very clean to which Neil says "once in a blue moon."

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Neil Bhatt Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

Related stories

'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita Lokhande Says She Took Pregnancy Test In Show

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Bhatt Get Vengeful And Nominate Ankita Lokhande

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Anurag Dobhal Accuses Salman Khan For Making Fun Of His ‘BroSena’

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More