'Bigg Boss 17': Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Batt Call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'Unhygienic'

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', housemates Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt tagged actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain as very "unhygenic" on national television.

It all happened in the garden area, where Mannara started talking about Munawar Faruqui's soft behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande. She says Munawar notices everything but tries to influence with his gestures.

She then talks about how he is talking to her differently and how his ego is hurt after being removed from the "Dimaag" house to "Dil" house.

Mannara then cited an example about how Munawar found the centre table not clean and Ankita gave him an earful saying that this is how we clean and Munawar did not react to that.

Aishwarya then says: "Mujhe yeh hygienic nahi lagti."

Neil chimes in saying that he doesn't find her nor Vicky hygienic. Mannara intervenes and says that Vicky likes to stay very clean to which Neil says "once in a blue moon."