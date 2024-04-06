Art & Entertainment

Neha Dhupia Is Proud Of ‘Time Frame, Consistency, Hustle, Relevance’ In Her 22-Year Career

Actress Neha Dhupia has had a journey of over two decades in the industry and said that everything has been a “game changer” for her from winning a prestigious beauty pageant in 2002 to working in different OTT shows today.

Advertisement

Instagram
Neha Dhupia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Neha Dhupia has had a journey of over two decades in the industry and said that everything has been a “game changer” for her from winning a prestigious beauty pageant in 2002 to working in different OTT shows today.

Talking about what has been a game changer project for her, Neha told IANS: “When you are in the business for 22 years, one game changer project doesn’t cut it. So, I think from winning Miss India to getting my debut to having a change of heart from the kind of films I want to do then doing reality, to becoming a mum, to producing my own content to being interested in developing and being part of different OTT shows.. all baby steps.”

Advertisement

The actress shared that she has been proud of her “time frame, consistency, hustle and relevance”.

“Everything is a game changer because if you think that there is one point in your life that is going to change it forever, I don’t think you can have a career that lasts over two decades and it's the time frame, consistency and hustle that I am most proud of and also the relevance,” said the actress.

Up next for Neha is an OTT show called ‘Therapy Sherapy’. She also has ‘Bad Newz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, and an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained