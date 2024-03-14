Neha Dhupia Gets Candid About Being 'Fired' From A Show After Revealing Pregnancy To Makers

Actress and chat show host Neha Dhupia has gotten candid about the issues she faced post her pregnancy. She delved into its repercussions and discussed losing a project after informing the show’s makers about her pregnancy. During a conversation with Zoom, while she did not take any names, she did recount comments that were made regarding her weight.
For those unaware, in November 2018, she and her husband, Angad Bedi, welcomed a daughter named Mehr. And in October 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their second child, Guriq. It’s known that certain sections of the media subjected her to fat-shaming for her post-pregnancy weight gain.
Talking to Zoom, the ‘Julie’ actress said, “When I was pregnant, I was fired from a show that I was on, and there was no news of that show being shot for the next 8 months. When I went and revealed to them that I was pregnant and told them that they were not shooting for 8 months, they just said ‘no, we don’t want to work with you.’ I am talking about people who have said and done unreasonable things, but I am ok now; at that time, it bothers you.”
“When I joined the business, there was a stereotypical mould that women were supposed to fit into and if you didn’t fit into that mould, then you are not good enough. Now, everyone is so diverse, casting is so real, but you know things still happen. I have been fired for both having a sharp face and not willing or wanting to lose 7 to 10 kg of a body that I thought was super fit in my definition,” she further expressed.
Despite it all, she acknowledged the fact that actors sometimes have to undergo physical transformation as per the requirements of the role. Overall, she stated that she’s happy to see that the industry is becoming more inclusive, noting that more people can find roles that fit them.
Dhupia hosts the captivating celebrity talk show, ‘No Filter Neha.’ She is also geared up to make her OTT series debut with ‘Therapy Sherapy’ with Gulshan Devaiah.