Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar; Check Details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother has now been taken in custody by the Budhana police on Wednesday, May 22.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s elder brother Ayazuddin has been arrested and taken into custody by the Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was nabbed on Wednesday, May 22 on suspicion of forgery, as per a report in DNA. 

Reportedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother allegedly issued an order letter to the consolidation department illegally. He did it on behalf of the District Magistrate court, in connection to an ongoing farming land dispute with a person named Javed Iqbal. However, it was later found out that the order issued by him was fake. Post that, the District Magistrate registered a case against Ayazuddin under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Well, this is not the first that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother has landed in trouble. In 2018 as well, Ayazuddin Siddiqui was accused of hurting religious emotions after he shared an offensive photo on social media.

Meanwhile, coming to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor has been making headlines for his ugly separation from his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. In May 2020, the actor was sent a divorce notice via WhatsApp and email through Aaliya, and it was reported that their marriage had been troubled for some 10-odd years. Aaliya had also accused Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas of violence.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya
However, Aalia recently decided to withdraw her divorce notice and shared how she wants to reconcile with Nawazuddin. “In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we shared bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel what’s good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary with the kids,” she told E-Times.

“I feel the problem we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight any more and will live together, peacefully,” Aaliya added.

