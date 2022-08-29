Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says His Daughter Was 'Very Upset' When She Saw Him Dressed As A Woman For ‘Haddi’

For his role in ‘Haddi’, the actor says that if he plays a female character, he will need to think like a woman.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Haddi'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Haddi' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:22 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to feature in the upcoming film ‘Haddi’. In the noir revenge drama, the actor will play dual roles. In fact, his first look from the film, where he is seen dressed as a woman in the poster, has been unveiled and taken the internet by a storm. His look as a female was even compared to Archana Puran Singh. 

Now in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Nawazuddin has revealed that his daughter was upset when she saw him dressed like a woman for the first time. But the situation is better now. “She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now,” he said.

Not just that, Nawazuddin also stated how his respect for actresses and his own patience has increased. “I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified,” he added. 

Last but not the least, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star mentioned how he will need to think like a woman since he is playing a female in the film. "What do women think? What do they want? An actor’s job is to get into the head of the character he plays. Your perception, outlook towards life as a woman is bound to be different and that is the most difficult part about Haddi for me. Ek aurat ke nazariyese duniya dekhni hogi. The film is not about costumes and gestures. The process is more internal," he signed off.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, ‘Haddi’ will be released in 2023, and is produced by Zee Studios.

