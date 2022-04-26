Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddhiqui’s journey in films hasn’t been easy. In an recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, the actor talked about the time when he wasn’t paid for his work.

According to NDTV, the actor played a role of waiter in ‘Shool’ (1999) which starred Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee.

Siddhiqui said, "I needed money, I was not able to survive at that time. I was doing it all for survival. Like in 'Shool' I had done the role of a waiter. Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee were sitting at the table and I came to take their order. That was it. They said I would be given ₹ 2500 which I did not get to date. There are many like that, but I remember 'Shool' very well. It is part of the job."

Siddiqui, who is an alumnus of the National School of Drama, further said, "But I remember this because I went to the office for 6-7 months for ₹ 2500. I didn't get those, but yes I used to get food. What I did smartly later was that I used to reach at lunchtime at their office. So looking at my condition they used to ask, 'Khaana khayega?, paise toh nahi milenge but khaana khaale aaja.' So like that I ate food for 1 and half month so my money was paid that way.”

He has done small roles in many films like ‘Sarfarsosh’, ‘New York’, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, etc. He continued, "Aese bohot saari films hai. Bohot saari films toh mein batata bhi nai kisiko but mein hoon”

Siddiqui is critically acclaimed for his roles in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ both parts and ‘Sacred Games’ series. He was last seen in 2020, in ‘Serious Men’. Currently the actor has two projects, ‘No Man’s Land’ and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

His next releases are ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Bole Chudiyan’. He will also be seen in ‘Tiki Weds Sheru’ alongside Avneet Kaur.