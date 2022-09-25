National Film Awardee Pavan Raj Malhotra On Not Winning Any Award In Mumbai: I Don't Believe in Buying It

In a three-decade-long journey in the industry, veteran actor Pavan Malhotra has been part of some instrumental projects both on small and big screens including path-breaking ‘Nukkad’ and ‘Black Friday’. Even his foray into OTT space has been a success story so far with projects like ‘Grahan’ and ‘Tabbar’ and the very recent ‘Shikha Mandal’ in which he is seen playing a villainous role.



When asked if he is content with his journey in the industry, the 64-year-old tells Outlook, “I am content but ‘Yeh Dil Maange more’ (the heart desires more). I want to do a lot of different stories and work with more good directors. Yes, from ‘Nukkar’ till date, everything came into my lap so far and I am grateful for that.



“ I have received a National Award, State awards, I got an award in France. Yes, I didn't get any awards in Bombay but it's okay because I don’t want to buy awards or get them on the condition that I have to attend the function. I got the ones that were important to me. But at the same time, I would like to work till the time I am active. I would like to do projects according to my age. I should get good money, I should have a comfortable old age, I should have a comfortable life when I go out, I should travel comfortably so I don’t have to compromise on these things then I am happy,” he adds.



The senior actor got a National Award in 1998 for his film ‘Fakir’ (Hindi). He has also received Nandi Special Jury Award for his 2003 Telugu film ‘Aithe’ and Filmfare Best Villain Award (Telugu) for the same film.



The 64-year-old is currently seen in the MX Player show 'Shiksha Mandal'. The series also stars Gauahar Khan and Gulshan Devaiah and reveals corruption taking place at large institutions in the guise of education and how students are exploited for financial gain. Malhotra plays the villain behind several illegal activities in the show.



The actor, who is known for his maturity, and warmth, says he has always got recognition for his work since his very first project -Saeed Akhtar Mirza's TV series ‘ Nukkad’ in 1986, which got him noticed. However, he always believed in letting his work do the talking and not running after the press and that’s probably why he didn’t make it to the news much.



“ I have always got the recognition but I probably was left behind in the field of not running after the press to cover me. I always felt that I would do my job as an actor and let journalists do their job. For me, getting featured for your work and asking to feature you for your work are two different things and if this is the mistake I made then I will live with that,” he says.



Over the years he had worked with directors like Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Saeed Akhtar Mirza, Shyam Benegal, Deepa Mehta, and Roland Joffé and he is proud of that.