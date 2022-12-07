Nargis Fakhri Calls Guru Randhawa 'Grounded, Creative And An Intelligent Man'

Actress Nargis Fakhri is ecstatic for the release of her upcoming number 'Fayaah Fayaah' with Guru Randhawa, whom she calls a "grounded, creative and an intelligent man".

The actress posted on instagram about their song 'Fayaah Fayaah' with the caption "Cannot wait for you to enter the Sci-fi Universe with us! #FayaahFayaah from #ManOfTheMoon releasing on 7th December 2022. Stay tuned. #tseries @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @gururandhawa @officialveemusic @rupanbal"

Talking about Guru, the actress shared: "It was really fun shooting for it and Guru was great to work with. I enjoyed getting to know him. He's a very grounded, creative and an intelligent man."

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rockstar'. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller 'Madras Cafe' and starred in the commercially successful comedies 'Main Tera Hero', 'Spy' and 'Housefull 3'.

The 43-year-old actress was last seen in 'Torbaaz', an action thriller film directed by Girish Malik. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a medical professional that lost his wife and son while he was placed in the Indian Embassy in Kabul, while Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev play other prominent characters.