Art & Entertainment

'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Tanushree Dutta said that in 2008, during the shooting of a song for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss', Nana Patekar sexually harassed and misbehaved with her.

Instagram
Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In 2018, actress Tanushree Dutta started the MeToo movement in India and shocked the entire nation when she alleged actor Nana Patekar sexually harrased her during the shoot of a film.

Tanushree said that in 2008, during the shooting of a song for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss', Nana harassed and misbehaved with her. Tanushree claimed that the song was to be shot on a single actor, but Nana used to be present on the set while she was shooting it. She even filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station against Patekar, choreographer of the song Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

Nana Patekar now reacted to Tanushree Dutta's allegations against him. In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana said that he knew it was all a lie and that's why he didn't get angry. ''When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything,'' he said.

Earlier, in a letter, Tanushree Dutta said that after the incident she was under ''tremendous shock'' and also suffered ''psychological trauma''. She also said of being unable to take work and suffered huge monetary loss in crores.

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Dutta said, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact signed some also, but have noticed none they materialise. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode, or sponsors drop.”

