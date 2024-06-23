Nana Patekar now reacted to Tanushree Dutta's allegations against him. In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana said that he knew it was all a lie and that's why he didn't get angry. ''When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything,'' he said.