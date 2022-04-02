Telugu Actor Naga Shaurya, who was last seen in sports drama 'Lakshay', has joined hands with debutant director Pawan Basamsetti for an upcoming film.

The film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas (SLV) as Production No 6.



SLV Cinemas have established themselves as one of the most well known production houses in Tollywood. They managed to do this by producing varied genre movies that cater to larger audiences.

For this upcoming project, Basamsetti is ready with a fun-filled commercial drama with novel storyline.

Hopefully, Naga Shaurya will bring life to the project as he is said to be already impressed by the subject and is excited to start working on it.



In the movie, which was announced on the occasion of Telugu new year, Ugadi, Naga Shaurya will be seen in a hilarious role.

The yet-ti-be titled project, which will start rolling soon, will have talented team of craftsmen working on it. The remaining cast and crew are yet to be announced by the team.