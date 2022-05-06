Mumtaz Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For 7 Days With Severe Diarrhoea

Mumtaz, the veteran actor, has been released from the Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised for diarrhoea and it took her seven days to recover. She has recently stated that because she was on a drip for a week, she was unable to be injected in her left hand due to the absence of lymph nodes that were removed during her breast cancer treatment many years ago.

Mumtaz is originally from Iran and has appeared in a number of successful films, including ‘Brahmachari’ (1968), ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ (1967), ‘Aadmi Aur Insaan’ (1969), ‘Khilona’ (1970), and many others.

Mumtaz addressed ETimes about her condition, saying, "I have both Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis. It was a sudden bout of diarrhoea that didn't go away even with the greatest treatment. As a result, hospitalisation was necessary. It took me seven days to return to normalcy in the hospital as well.”

She claimed that her husband, Mayur Madhwani, was in the United States at the time and insisted on coming over, but she promised him she would deal with it. She also discussed a problem she had while in the hospital. She stated, "My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on a drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago.”

On the personal front, the actress tries to interact with her industry colleagues on occasion whenever she is in Mumbai. She met actor Shatrughan Sinha in November of last year and actress Anju Mahendroo in March of this year. She had surprised Shatrughan Sinha and his family at their home.