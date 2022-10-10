Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Mummy Will Continue To Live On In Our Hearts: Namrata Shirodkar On Indira Devi

Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, has put out a post on social media, saying that Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, who passed away recently, would continue to live on in their hearts and that she was there protecting their family.

Mahesh Babu's Family
Mahesh Babu's Family Instagram

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 6:09 pm

Indira Devi, who passed away recently, had been suffering from an illness for quite some time and had been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Namrata had put out another post a week ago with a picture of her late Mother-in-law and said: "We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me, I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more...We love you mummy...Sending you endless love and light."

