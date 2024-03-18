Mukesh Khanna Disapproves Of Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan, Condemns Actor's Nude Photoshoot

The reports of Ranveer Singh being cast as the superhero has irked Mukesh. He shared a post on his Instagram handle where he wrote, “Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muh kholna pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? (Since a few months social media has been flooded with the news of Ranveer playing Shaktimaan. Everyone was upset about it, but I kept quiet, however, when channels also announced that Ranveer was signed for the film, I had to open my mouth. I have said that an actor who carries such an image, no matter how big he is, cannot play Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down, now see what happens further).”