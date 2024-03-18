Mukesh Khanna Disapproves Of Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan, Condemns Actor's Nude Photoshoot

Actor Mukesh Khanna who doesn't mince his words has blasted at the reports of Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan. Mukesh is infuriated and said that he will never allow the actor to play the iconic role.
For the unversed, in 2022, it was announced that Mukesh Khanna’s popular show of the 90s-'Shaktimaan' would be made into a film. The show not only featured Mukesh but he also produced it. Later, Sony Pictures India also announced that it would back the film. Since the announcement, rumours started doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh would play the role of Shaktimaan in the adaptation of the popular show.
Advertisement
The reports of Ranveer Singh being cast as the superhero has irked Mukesh. He shared a post on his Instagram handle where he wrote, “Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muh kholna pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? (Since a few months social media has been flooded with the news of Ranveer playing Shaktimaan. Everyone was upset about it, but I kept quiet, however, when channels also announced that Ranveer was signed for the film, I had to open my mouth. I have said that an actor who carries such an image, no matter how big he is, cannot play Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down, now see what happens further).”
Advertisement
He also shared a video on YouTube where he said, “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle,'' he added.
Condeming Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for a magazine, he advised the actor to take up roles in other countries where nudity is prevalent. He also said, ” If I would have found the actor, wouldn’t I have started making the film by now?”
Reports state that Ranveer Singh will start shooting for 'Shaktimaan' after 'Don 3'. Basil Joseph will direct the movie and Sony Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala will produce it.