Mugdha Chaphekar To Don The Look Of Iconic Basanti From 'Sholay'

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Mugdha Chaphekar will disguise herself as famous Bollywood character Basanti, played by star Hema Malini in the 1975 blockbuster film 'Sholay'. The actress talks about the entire sequence for which she will be donning the look of the famous character.



She said: "When I first got to know we will be doing a new disguise look for the upcoming track in the show, I was really excited to see what it's going to be. Soon, I was informed that we would be doing the iconic Bollywood character Basanti look for the upcoming track and I was thrilled. I have donned many looks in disguise before, but this is the first time I will be getting into Basanti's character look."



The 35-year-old actress, who made her debut in TV in 2006 with 'Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge', further shares how she is putting all her effort to understand the body language and look of original Basanti which has become an iconic character over the years.



She added: "I honestly like trying out new looks because it kind of breaks the monotony and adds fun to the shoot. The creative team and I have literally studied the iconic look of Basanti in detail, from how she tucks her dupatta to how she ties her one-sided ponytail, we have covered it all. I had super fun shooting for this sequence and would like to give all the credit to my creative team and my stylist for it."



'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.