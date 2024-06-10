Art & Entertainment

'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'

The latest episode of the reality dating show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ saw show host Sunny Leone stepping in as a love guru as she imparted wisdom to the contestants.

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The latest episode of the reality dating show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ saw show host Sunny Leone stepping in as a love guru as she imparted wisdom to the contestants.

She said: “Love is a 50-50 thing, it's not one-sided and if it's one-sided then it's not love. Some of the greatest relationships go through the craziest things, I have definitely been through it with my husband to hell and back but that love does not change.” The ‘Long Ride Pe Chal’ challenge saw Nayera, Arbaz and Harsh emerge victorious, while Siwet’s poor performance dragged the team down.

Tensions ignite as Arbaz and Siwet clash over the challenge, with Siwet blaming Arbaz for their loss. Nayera's intervention fuels the fire, reviving old conflicts. Tanuj ends the night with a grave warning, “Aur ab hum splitsvilla ke second half pe pahunch gaye, things are going to get extremely serious here on, right till the end so hold on tight.” ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is available on MTV and JioCinema.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  2. Suresh Gopi, BJP’s Only MP In Kerala, Quitting Cabinet? Confusion Mounts; Minister Denies
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State
  4. BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges
  5. Maldives President Muizzu Sits Next To PM Modi At President’s Banquet
Entertainment News
  1. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  2. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  3. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  4. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
  5. Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'
Sports News
  1. FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Schedule, Standings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About European Championship
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon
  5. NBA Finals, Game 2: Celtics Beat Mavericks 105-98, Take 2-0 Lead - In Pics
World News
  1. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  2. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  3. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  4. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  5. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time