Transitioning from television to films, actress Mrunal Thakur has come a long way. Apart from doing Hindi films, Mrunal has also forayed into South films. She is just two films old in Tollywood and has cemented her position there as well. Mrunal made her South film debut with the Telugu film, 'Sita Ramam' (2022) where she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Mrunal and Dulquer's chemistry was very much loved by the audience. Mrunal received special appreciation for her flawless performance in the love saga. Before doing films in Telugu, she had inhibitions because of the language.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Mrunal opened up about her process and revealed that she cried and wanted to give up.
She said, "I didn’t want to be in a space where I feel handicapped because when you don’t know the language, you feel restless and I kid you not, I did have moments where I wanted to give up. I have literally cried but every drop of tear has brought praise for me''.
She added, “Earlier I felt like what was more important was what mattered was the story and language was manageable but I think if you don’t know the language it gets a bit tough and since childhood, I wanted to be a princess. So, this was the best opportunity and my preparation started from childhood.”
The 'Jersey' actor also revealed that she didn't want to do more Telugu films after 'Sita Ramam' but Dulquer had a different opinion. Praising her co-star, Mrunal called him ''God’s child'' and added, ''I am not shy to say that I am the president of Dulquer Salmaan fan club because that is how much I admire him. He is so dedicated and not afraid of the language. I remember I told him in Kashmir, ‘Sita Ramam is my first and last film in Telugu. I will not do any Telugu film’. He just looked at me and said, ‘We’ll see’. I think one of the reasons why I am today considering Tamil film or Kannada film is probably because of him.”
Post 'Sita Ramam', Mrunal was seen in another Telugu film, 'Hi Nanna' with Nani. Her third Telugu release in 'Family Star' with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is all set to hit the screens on April 5.