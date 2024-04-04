The 'Jersey' actor also revealed that she didn't want to do more Telugu films after 'Sita Ramam' but Dulquer had a different opinion. Praising her co-star, Mrunal called him ''God’s child'' and added, ''I am not shy to say that I am the president of Dulquer Salmaan fan club because that is how much I admire him. He is so dedicated and not afraid of the language. I remember I told him in Kashmir, ‘Sita Ramam is my first and last film in Telugu. I will not do any Telugu film’. He just looked at me and said, ‘We’ll see’. I think one of the reasons why I am today considering Tamil film or Kannada film is probably because of him.”