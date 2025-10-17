Good Fortune Review | Aziz Ansari Turns Heaven, Hollywood & Humanity Into One Big Punchline

Outlook Rating:
3 / 5

There’s a lot to admire in Good Fortune (2025). Its quiet sincerity, the way it commits to simplicity while handling such chaotic inner worlds, feels like a love letter to life’s unpolished truths. There’s a tenderness in Ansari’s humility before the unpredictable theatre of human existence.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Good Fortune (2025)
Good Fortune (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Good Fortune (2025) is directed by Aziz Ansari, marking his return to feature filmmaking.

  • Starring Keanu Reeves and Aziz Ansari in lead roles, with Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh in key supporting parts.

  • A witty divine-comedy about a guardian angel who swaps the lives of a struggling worker and a tech mogul to teach them what truly matters in life.

Set in the city that worships reinvention, Los Angeles, Good Fortune tries to do just that—reimagine the idea of divine intervention as a workplace comedy gone slightly celestial. Here, Keanu Reeves plays Gabriel, an angel tasked with saving people from texting and driving, which, to him, is a painfully uninspired mission. “I want bigger wings,” he pleads, craving purpose in a heaven that runs suspiciously like corporate America. Sandra Oh’s Martha, his exasperated boss, tells him to stick to his lane, which, in Gabriel’s case, involves traffic both literal and metaphorical.

Down on Earth, Arj (Aziz Ansari), a broke documentary editor moonlighting across jobs, hides the grim comedy of his life from his father. Somewhere between gig shifts and gas station meals, he meets Elena (Keke Palmer), a fellow hustler demanding better working conditions.

Ansari’s Good Fortune is a strange beast: half cosmic satire, half social experiment, where heaven’s inefficiency mirrors the earthly grind. When Gabriel swaps Arj’s life with that of Jeff (Seth Rogen), a tech bro insulated by money and delusion, the film briefly flirts with brilliance. What happens when divine bureaucracy meets Los Angeles’ excess? Apparently, a lot of disco lights, self-help jargon, and misplaced empathy. Arj, now living Jeff’s life, soon realises that while money can’t buy happiness, it sure rents comfort convincingly. “It doesn’t solve everything,” he says, “but it solves a lot.” The audience laughs, then pauses—because he’s right, and that’s the problem.

Related Content
Related Content

Ansari’s humour lands with quiet precision: deadpan, observant, and laced with middle-class exhaustion. The film skewers both gig culture and tech capitalism with the same blade, revealing a world where angels get demoted for underperformance and CEOs meditate for productivity metrics. But amid this heavenly chaos, Good Fortune occasionally forgets its own thesis. For every sharp moment of wit, there’s a detour into predictability. Does Ansari want us to question the absurdity of modern ambition or simply laugh at it? Perhaps both, though not always in equal measure.

A still from Good Fortune (2025)
A still from Good Fortune (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

There’s a lot to admire in the film. Its quiet sincerity, the way it commits to simplicity while handling such chaotic inner worlds, feels like a love letter to life’s unpolished truths. There’s a tenderness in Ansari’s humility before the unpredictable theatre of human existence. While my all-time favorite comedian-turned-director remains Ricky Gervais for After Life (2019), this one too earns its place, not by trying too hard to provoke laughter or tears, but by observing the the tender discomforts that make life sting and soothe all at once.

Still, the performances hold the film together. Reeves brings a gentle awkwardness to Gabriel—half saint, half intern—while Oh, as his boss, dispenses divine HR wisdom with seasoned grace. Seth Rogen is pitch-perfect as the oblivious millionaire, a man so detached from reality that enlightenment feels like a networking goal. And Ansari himself, as Arj, plays the role with a self-aware weariness that borders on documentary. There’s also a running irony here: the angel sent to teach humility ends up learning capitalism’s fine print.

A still from Good Fortune (2025)
A still from Good Fortune (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In the end, Good Fortune doesn’t entirely soar, but it never crashes either. It meanders through its simplistic storytelling and existential questions with charm, if not always a certain direction. The visual design gleams and the jokes hit often enough to at least chuckle. Ansari’s directorial venture understands the times: a generation tired of moral lessons yet desperate for meaning. And if you needed one more reason to watch—Keanu Reeves, with a ponytail and apron, eating a chicken nugget for the first time, might just be divine enough.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) - IMDB
Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: SL-W In Trouble, Lose 4th Wicket On 63 Runs

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Seventh Seed

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  4. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti