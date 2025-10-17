Good Fortune Review | Aziz Ansari Turns Heaven, Hollywood & Humanity Into One Big Punchline

In the end, Good Fortune doesn’t entirely soar, but it never crashes either. It meanders through its simplistic storytelling and existential questions with charm, if not always a certain direction. The visual design gleams and the jokes hit often enough to at least chuckle. Ansari’s directorial venture understands the times: a generation tired of moral lessons yet desperate for meaning. And if you needed one more reason to watch—Keanu Reeves, with a ponytail and apron, eating a chicken nugget for the first time, might just be divine enough.