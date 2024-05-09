Visually, while it could get confusing at times to differentiate between heart-wrenching reality and dreamy imagination, you can easily let it slide because you will end up finding out which is which in a few seconds. With a tactile and tender lens, Jamie Ramsay captures the intimacy and sensitivity of the characters. To be able to evoke a sense of wonder and highlight the complexity of human intimacy is no easy feat, but he has made the best use of all different kinds of camera angles, along with various hues. In addition to this, the editing is seamless, thanks to Jonathan Albert. You will be taken into a different scene with a slow fade, and soon enough, you will find yourself immersed in a setting different from the previous one at a slow pace.