‘Mother’s Day’: 5 Shows To Watch With Your Mom That Will Give You A Sense Of Togetherness

The show is a captivating documentary series that follows the incredible adventure of Indian Women Army soldiers as they take on the mammoth task of climbing Mount Everest. The show gives viewers an enthralling peek into the hard training, physical endurance, and unflinching determination necessary to climb the world’s highest mountain. Through spectacular photography and intimate storytelling, the series chronicles the climbers’ victories, disappointments, and friendship during their gruelling journey. It not only demonstrates the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, but it also emphasizes the intrinsic importance of teamwork, resilience, and tenacity in the face of difficult challenges.