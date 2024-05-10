Art & Entertainment

‘Mother’s Day’: 5 Shows To Watch With Your Mom That Will Give You A Sense Of Togetherness

Mother’s Day is round the corner, and if you’re thinking of some plans on how to celebrate this day with you mom, look no further. Here are a few shows on Discovery+ that you can watch in order to enjoy this day.

A Still From ‘She Creates Change’ Photo: Instagram
Mother’s Day is a special time to honour the powerful and important personality that is a mother. Mother’s Day is a traditional event in India. It is a day to honour moms and their sacrifices for their children. It’s a way to express gratitude for their kind, caring, and nurturing character. While it is customary to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving presents to moms and spending quality time with them, another excellent approach to commemorate Mother’s Day is to acknowledge the challenges that women face and how much they must give to overcome them.

If you’re searching for some light-hearted reality humour, Discovery+ has you covered as well! Here are a few shows for you to watch on Mother’s Day:

1. ‘Women Like Her’

‘Women Like Her’
‘Women Like Her’ Photo: Instagram
‘Women Like Her’ is a captivating documentary series about extraordinary women who have defied conventional standards and broken glass ceilings in a variety of areas. Through intimate interviews and fascinating narrative, the show digs into the lives, accomplishments, and hardships of these remarkable women. From trailblazing entrepreneurs and activists to visionary leaders and cultural icons, ‘Women Like Her’ honours the endurance, daring, and perseverance of women who have paved the way for subsequent generations. The series provides inspirational insights into their adventures, successes, and the long-term influence of their contributions to society.

2. ‘Everest: Indian Army Women Expedition’

‘Everest: Indian Army Women Expedition’
‘Everest: Indian Army Women Expedition’ Photo: Instagram
The show is a captivating documentary series that follows the incredible adventure of Indian Women Army soldiers as they take on the mammoth task of climbing Mount Everest. The show gives viewers an enthralling peek into the hard training, physical endurance, and unflinching determination necessary to climb the world’s highest mountain. Through spectacular photography and intimate storytelling, the series chronicles the climbers’ victories, disappointments, and friendship during their gruelling journey. It not only demonstrates the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, but it also emphasizes the intrinsic importance of teamwork, resilience, and tenacity in the face of difficult challenges.

3. ‘Women Fighter Pilots’

‘Women Fighter Pilots’
‘Women Fighter Pilots’ Photo: Instagram
In 2015, the Indian Defence Minister stated that women might serve in combat capacities in the Indian Air Force. The story of the first three women chosen to be the first female fighter pilots have now been disclosed. Becoming a fighter pilot requires tremendous guts, and courage knows no gender. These ladies have overcome every impediment to control the skies. Indian Women Fighter Pilots showcases India’s daughters as they soar high.

4. ‘Say Yes To The Dress India’

‘Say Yes To The Dress India’
‘Say Yes To The Dress India’ Photo: Instagram
An eight-episode reality series portraying the lives of 16 aspiring brides who are attempting to exert control over circumstances that are mostly beyond their control. The stories will make you root for the brides and their families as they manage emotions and conflict. The event also includes famous Indian designers like as Neeta Lulla, Natasha Dalal, and Anju Modi.

5. ‘She Creates Change’

‘She Creates Change’
‘She Creates Change’ Photo: Instagram
A documentary focuses on the inspiring tales of women who are making a positive difference in their communities and beyond. Each episode tells the inspiring stories of women who are leading major initiatives, breaking stereotypes, and championing critical issues. ‘She Creates Change’ uses in-depth interviews and immersive storytelling to illustrate these exceptional women’s tenacity, perseverance, and enthusiasm as they face social, environmental, and humanitarian concerns. The show’s purpose is to motivate and urge viewers to take action and improve their own spheres of influence.

Which among these is your favourite show? Share your thoughts with us.

