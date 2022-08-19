Mona Singh On Box-Office Performance Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha': Don’t Want To Think About The Short Term Things

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is running in theatres and has been getting mixed reviews by the moviegoers. However, from trends like ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ to targeting Mona Singh for doing an age appropriate role, the film has had its share of controversies. Amid all that, the film has not been able to live up to its expectations at the box-office and is just close to Rs 50 crore mark.

However, Mona Singh is proud of the film, which is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 classic Tom Hanks film. According to her, the film would be remembered for a long time, and it is the most satisfying experience of her life.

When asked about the response she’s getting for playing Aamir aka Laal Singh Chaddha’s mother, the actress told Hindustan Times, “This whole experience is so overwhelming, I am on cloud nine. I am inundated with appreciation, there are messages coming from everywhere. When the shooting of the film was complete and it was edited, I remember AK (Aamir Khan) calling me and telling me how good I am. I feel so happy, this is what an actor wants eventually. You need that validation and it's pouring in big time.”

Further talking about how she is not affected by the box office performance of the film because it is beyond her, Mona added, “I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time.”

Before ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir Khan and Mona Singh had featured together in ‘3 Idiots’, which also starred Kareena Kapoor.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is helmed by Advait Chandan, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.