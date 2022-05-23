Unni Mukundan On Working With Mohanlal: It's An Honour To See Him Act

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan once again shared screen with superstar Mohanlal, after working with him in earlier release 'Bro Daddy'. Mukundan and Mohanlal were recently seen in mystery thriller '12th Man', which released digitally last week. The young actor is in awe of the senior star and says that one has to see him enact his scenes live to understand the phenomenon that he is.

While Mukundan has worked with Mohananlal in films such as 'D Company', 'Jantha George' and 'Bro Daddy', '12th Man' marked a bigger collaboration for him with the senior actor.

Sharing his experience of working with Mohanlal, who is also called Lalettan by his fans, Mukundan says, "This would be my first full length movie with him. It was great to work with him and fantastic to see him perform live. You have to see the guy perform, especially if you understand Malayalam, you have to see what an exceptional performer he is! It's a complete honour to see him act in front of you."

The young actor also had taken to social media to wish Mohanlal on his birthday on May 21.

Mukundan played the role of Zakariah in the film, one of the 11 friends who go for a vacation but end up tangled in a murder case. The actor, whose film 'Meypaddiyan' last year received a great response from fans, was happy to receive a positive response for his part.

"I woke up to so many messages from friends and people from the industry. I was not even expecting this. I have to say that when you work with these gentlemen who are so refined in everything, it reflects on your work. You learn a lot when you work with such talented people," says Mukundan.

Mukundan will next be seen in a romantic comedy 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', is directed by Anup Pandalam and produced by Mukundan's production house. The movie is currently being shot.