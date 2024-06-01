Art & Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty Waits In Queue To Cast His Vote In Kolkata

Acclaimed actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was seen standing in line here to cast his vote in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty Photo: X
info_icon

Mithun cast his vote at a polling station in Belgachia in Kolkata district. The actor was seen wearing a black kurta paired with a black cap and sunglasses. Earlier this year in February, Mithun, 73, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after having symptoms of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident. However, he recovered soon and was discharged from the hospital. Mithun, who is tagged as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, made his acting debut with the art house drama 'Mrigayaa' in 1976.

He gained major stardom in 1982 with 'Disco Dancer' after which he was seen in films such as 'Agneepath', 'Taqdeer', 'Baat Ban Jaye', 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Shatranj', 'Sautela', 'Billa No. 786' to name a few. In Bollywood, he was last seen on the big screen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The film is centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. The National Award-winning actor, who has also been feted with a Padma Bhushan, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021, ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election that year.

