Mitaali Nag On Karwa Chauth Celebrations: To Some It’s Regressive But To Me, It’s One Of The Ways To Express My Love For My Husband

It's Karwa Chauth today and married women in different parts of India are waiting to celebrate the day by fasting and praying for their husband's long life. Mitaali Nag, who was last seen in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’, shares her plans for the day.

“The best part of the Karwa Chauth is when all the women gather with their thalis and listen to the ‘karwa-chauth story’ and do the entire ritual of passing the thalis etc. I love it,” says the actress.

For those not in the know, Mitaali Nag tied the knot with Sankalpp Pardeshi on November 10, 2014, in her hometown Nagpur. The couple has a son. Sankalpp is an interior designer by profession.

She then goes on to share her experience with the festival. “I started doing Karwa Chauth when I got married. To some it is regressive but to me, it is one of the ways to express my love towards my husband. It makes him feel special. I like following our traditions and so does he. He never imposes anything on me. I am looking forward to the happy celebrations this year,” she ends with a smile.