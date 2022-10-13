Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mitaali Nag On Karwa Chauth Celebrations: To Some It’s Regressive But To Me, It’s One Of The Ways To Express My Love For My Husband

‘Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’ actress opens up about Karwa Chauth. She reveals how she has been keeping the fast ever since she got married, and discusses her plans for this year.

Mitaali Nag
Mitaali Nag Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:21 pm

It's Karwa Chauth today and married women in different parts of India are waiting to celebrate the day by fasting and praying for their husband's long life. Mitaali Nag, who was last seen in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’, shares her plans for the day.

“The best part of the Karwa Chauth is when all the women gather with their thalis and listen to the ‘karwa-chauth story’ and do the entire ritual of passing the thalis etc. I love it,” says the actress.

For those not in the know, Mitaali Nag tied the knot with Sankalpp Pardeshi on November 10, 2014, in her hometown Nagpur. The couple has a son. Sankalpp is an interior designer by profession.

She then goes on to share her experience with the festival. “I started doing Karwa Chauth when I got married. To some it is regressive but to me, it is one of the ways to express my love towards my husband. It makes him feel special. I like following our traditions and so does he. He never imposes anything on me. I am looking forward to the happy celebrations this year,” she ends with a smile.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Bollywood Film Actress Indian Actress TV Actress Indian TV Actress Television Actress Indian Television Actress Karwa Chauth Karva Chauth Mitaali Nag Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face