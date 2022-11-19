Mitaali Nag On International Men’s Day: Women Have Been Brought Up As The Sensitive Sex, Men Have Been Brought Up With The Idea Of Being Strong

November 19 is celebrated globally as International Men's Day. The day recognises and celebrates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men. It also aims at highlighting basic awareness towards male issues. Time and again, it has been seen that men hardly express their emotions as openly as women do. In fact, many feel men are secretive too.

‘Aashiqana 2’ actor Mitaali Nag shares her viewpoint on the same. “Just the way women have been brought up as the sensitive sex, men have always been brought up with the idea of being strong. It’s just in the very recent years where role defining has been criticised and gender neutrality is gaining importance and also being accepted. Expressing oneself is not being sensitive but being human is what men need to be taught,” she says.

There is a lot of talk about the attention that Women’s Day gets, unlike Men’s Day. “Well, women have always been treated like the passive partner or the passive member of society because we follow a patriarchal system. And that is the reason why Women’s Day became popular before Men’s Day was even recognised. I feel it’s always good to make someone feel special. If my man feels special when I get him a gift or a cake as a celebration for Men’s Day and I make sure that I do it,” she concludes.