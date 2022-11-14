Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Mitaali Nag On Children’s Day: Today’s Kids Are Missing Out On A Lot, We Grew Up With Emotions Rather Than Technology

As the national celebrates Children’s Day, Mitaali Nag speaks up about her memories of the childhood. She also opens up about how kids in today’s time are missing out on a lot of emotions because they’re always so much into technology.

Mitaali Nag
Mitaali Nag Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 4:04 pm

November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day all over India commemorating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first and longest serving Prime Minister. The day spreads awareness around the rights, education and welfare of the young ones. Schools and colleges across the country usually hold special events on this day. Looking back, things have changed much in the way it was celebrated before and how it happens now. Our life has also progressed given the technological advancements.

Mitaali Nag who will be seen playing her first negative as Tejaswini in ‘Aashiqana 2’ on Disney+ Hotstar shares her thoughts on how things have changed for kids today and what she thinks the current generation is missing out on. She also reminisces about how things were much better when she was a kid.

“My childhood was different from that of kids today in more ways than one. First and the most important thing about it was the way we were taught things organically, and there was no mobile or internet. So there was no dependence on technology with regards to entertainment,” she says.

The actress talks about the joint family culture which was prevalent at that time unlike how things have changed now.

“Back then, joint families were more common and I was also raised in a similar family environment till my teenage years. My first friends were my cousin, sister and brother. Instead of TV time we had a family time which wasn’t even planned. Birthday parties were hosted at our homes with home-cooked food, or as a picnic to a nearby park or zoo. There was always hidden learning in the entertainment as well. This is what is missing out today,” she adds.

The actress feels that because of the childhood they had, people of earlier times are more humane than how children are today.

“I will never forget how comfortable I was even with my neighbours. It was always like a second home where if I didn't like the food cooked at our place I would eat at theirs. I would also sometimes even sleep at their house and come back home the next day. We grew up with emotions rather than technology as compared to today’s kids,” she concludes.

