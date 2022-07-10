Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Missed Flight, Rain-Drenched Romance: Kavya Thapar On 'Baarish Ke Din'

Actress Kavya Thapar can be seen alongside actor Paras Arora in the music video of Stebin Ben's song 'Baarish Ke Din'.

Kavya Thapar
Kavya Thapar Instagram

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 10:53 am

Actors Kavya Thapar and Paras Arora have come together for their latest single 'Baarish Ke Din'. Thapar, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, talks about the reason behind saying yes to the music video and her experience of working with Arora.

She says, "I love the soothing sound of rain and the emotions it brings with it. The song is beautifully sung by Stebin Ben and when the song was offered to me, I couldn't stop myself from saying yes. I related so strongly with this song. I'm very peaceful during this season because throughout the year we travel for work, but the monsoon is when I spend time with myself and my family and make the most of it."



The song is all about long-distance relationships and cancelled flights in monsoon.

About 'Baarish Ke Din', she says, "It is all about letting the rain be the reason for love. I had a great time shooting for it with my amazing co-star, Paras Arora. I am really happy with how beautifully the video has turned out, and now I hope that the audience loves it and accepts it with open arms."

'Baarish Ke Din' released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kavya Thapar Paras Arora Stebin Ben Music Video New Song Baarish Ke Din Music Video Release Zee Music Company
Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

