“I am a Bollywood baby. I have been a great fan of bollywood, and I am working towards stepping into the world of bollywood. With a passion for dance, my dream is to grace the silver screen with performances reminiscent of iconic figures like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. I view Bollywood not just as a career aspiration but as a platform where I can express my love for performing arts and contribute to the rich cultural tapestry of Indian cinema. Stepping into Bollywood represents a significant personal and professional aspiration, and I am committed to putting in the necessary effort and dedication to make this dream a reality. I look forward to the exciting journey that lies ahead in the world of Bollywood,” she signed off by saying.