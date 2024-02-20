India is all set to host the prestigious Miss World pageant after almost 28 years, the last one being in 1996. The pageant, which will be held from February 18 to March 9 across various venues, will see 120 contestants from countries across the globe. Coming to India, the country would be represented by Femina Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty at the 71st pageant.
For her, as a 24-year-old native of Mumbai, she has an unique blend of her Karnataka heritage, and her love for dance led her to complete Arangetram in Bharatanatyam at the age of 14. Now as she looks forward to the pageant, and hopes to win the crown, Shetty revealed what would be her first reaction, if she wins the Miss World 2024 title.
She exclusively told Outlook, “Oh My God! If I am fortunate enough to win the title of Miss World, my immediate reaction would undoubtedly, shocked! The overwhelming realisation of achieving such an esteemed honour for me would be a mix of emotions, creating a moment that combines surprise, joy, and gratitude. However, beneath the initial shock, there would be an immense sense of pride and eagerness to embark on the meaningful journey that accompanies the role of Miss World.”
When asked if there are any prior Miss Worlds or their speeches that she relates to, Shetty revealed that she connects with the Miss World experience of Priyanka Chopra.
She said, “I hold great admiration for Priyanka Chopra, particularly as a former Miss World. Her journey in pageantry resonates with me, as I connect with the dedication, preparations, and hard work that are integral to the Miss World experience. Priyanka Chopra's accomplishments in both the pageant world and her flourishing career serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for me. I aspire to obtain the resilience, grace, and commitment to excellence, not only in the realm of beauty pageants but also in carving out a successful and multifaceted career.”
Last but not the least, she mentioned how she also harbours Bollywood dreams, just like some of the earlier pageant title holders, including Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, and several others.
“I am a Bollywood baby. I have been a great fan of bollywood, and I am working towards stepping into the world of bollywood. With a passion for dance, my dream is to grace the silver screen with performances reminiscent of iconic figures like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. I view Bollywood not just as a career aspiration but as a platform where I can express my love for performing arts and contribute to the rich cultural tapestry of Indian cinema. Stepping into Bollywood represents a significant personal and professional aspiration, and I am committed to putting in the necessary effort and dedication to make this dream a reality. I look forward to the exciting journey that lies ahead in the world of Bollywood,” she signed off by saying.