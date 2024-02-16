Sini Shetty, the winner of the Miss India World title in 2022, is all set to represent the country at the upcoming 71st Miss World Grand Finale. Interestingly, India is all set to host the International contest, marking the return of the beauty pageant to the country after a hiatus of 28 years. The last time India hosted the Miss World pageant was in 1996.
Hailing from the state of Karnataka, Sini Shetty, a 24-year-old Mumbai-born girl, in an exclusive interview with Outlook India, delved into her transformative journey for the pageant, shared her happiness on the upcoming Miss World pageant set to be hosted by India, and explained the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ initiative. Excerpts from the interview:
How do you feel to represent India at the upcoming Miss World contest, especially since the event is happening in our country after 28 years?
Representing myself at Miss World, particularly with the event taking place in India after 28 years, means a lot to me. I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to represent my country on the global stage. Coming from a lineage that includes freedom fighters and a royal family, I perceive this as a meaningful opportunity to carry forward a legacy of service and representation for India. The fact that Miss World is being held in India holds immense significance for me. It provides a unique platform to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture, delectable cuisine, and the warm hospitality that defines our nation. This event also serves as a splendid opportunity for India to extend a welcoming embrace to cultures from around the world. It reflects our nation's inherent openness and acceptance of diverse cultural backgrounds, aligning with the values that India has consistently upheld throughout its history. I am eager to contribute to this exchange, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation among the contestants and their respective cultures.
Were there any apprehensions when you planned to be part of the beauty pageants?
I never planned to join beauty pageants at first. People thought I could do modelling because of my height and they suggested the same to me multiple times. At the beginning, I wasn't sure if it was the right thing for me. But I like trying new things and exploring different opportunities, so I decided to give it a shot. The turning point came when I saw an advertisement for Femina Miss India, and the prospect intrigued me. Motivated by curiosity, I decided to explore this opportunity, and here I am today. While I personally did not harbour apprehensions about joining beauty pageants, my parents, understandably, had concerns. At that time, I had a stable corporate job, and the decision to shift my focus to pageantry was a significant one. It's understandable that my parents were initially worried about the impact on my career, and their concerns were not baseless. However, over time, they have become my strongest supporters, recognising the value and fulfilment I find in this journey.
What is your take on the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ initiative?
‘Beauty With A Purpose’ (BWAP) is a significant initiative by Miss World, serving as a powerful catalyst for each country's delegate to make a positive impact in the world. It is a program that encourages delegates to address pressing social issues in their respective nations, working towards bridging gaps and raising awareness. In alignment with this initiative, my project for Miss World is titled "Aashayein," which translates to "A ray of hope." Aashayein aims to contribute meaningfully to society by implementing vocational courses focused on public speaking and personality development. These courses are thoughtfully crafted to provide participants with practical skills, enhancing their employability and fostering professional growth. By focusing on such skills, Aashayein seeks to empower individuals, enabling them to navigate the challenges of the modern world with confidence and competence.
Lately, how are you preparing for it?
The preparations for Miss World are currently in full swing, and I am diligently working towards presenting my best self at the International Pageant. We're working on nailing the ramp walk, fixing up the posture, and polishing all the presentation skills. To ensure that I present my best self on the international stage, I have enlisted the guidance of specialised trainers and experts. The training process is focused and hectic, aimed at enhancing my capabilities to shine bright at the Miss World competition. With a committed approach to preparation, I am all set to showcase the best version of myself and the country at the upcoming Miss World event.