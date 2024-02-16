How do you feel to represent India at the upcoming Miss World contest, especially since the event is happening in our country after 28 years?

Representing myself at Miss World, particularly with the event taking place in India after 28 years, means a lot to me. I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to represent my country on the global stage. Coming from a lineage that includes freedom fighters and a royal family, I perceive this as a meaningful opportunity to carry forward a legacy of service and representation for India. The fact that Miss World is being held in India holds immense significance for me. It provides a unique platform to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture, delectable cuisine, and the warm hospitality that defines our nation. This event also serves as a splendid opportunity for India to extend a welcoming embrace to cultures from around the world. It reflects our nation's inherent openness and acceptance of diverse cultural backgrounds, aligning with the values that India has consistently upheld throughout its history. I am eager to contribute to this exchange, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation among the contestants and their respective cultures.